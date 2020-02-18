Betting Insider
Tokyo
22 minute
0 : 0
7
Perth Glory
Home
1.7
Draw
3.35
Away
5.65
Seoul
18 February
10:30
9
Melbourne Victory
Home
1.78
Draw
3.92
Away
4.15
Atlético Madrid
18 February
20:00
42
Liverpool
Home
3.58
Draw
3.22
Away
2.3
Borussia Dortmund
18 February
20:00
32
PSG
Home
2.81
Draw
3.94
Away
2.41
Manchester City
19 February
19:30
22
West Ham United
Home
1.15
Draw
9.7
Away
19
Al Sharjah
18 February
15:35
6
Persepolis
Home
3.76
Draw
3.3
Away
2.04
Guadalupe
20 February
02:00
4
Santos de Guápiles
Barrow
18 February
19:45
3
Dover Athletic
Home
1.64
Draw
4.15
Away
4.8
Aucas
19 February
00:30
3
Vélez Sarsfield
Home
2.29
Draw
3.12
Away
3.08
Motherwell
18 February
19:45
3
St. Mirren
Home
1.88
Draw
3.48
Away
4.2
Djalma Junior .
50.3% WR
-3.42% ROI
5 minutes ago
Djalma Junior .
ROI -3.42
5 minutes ago
1.87
Over 2.5 Goals
Hertha BSC vs Köln
|
Germany. Bundesliga
Hertha BSC vs Köln
|
Germany. Bundesliga
0
Repeat 1.87
Julio Mendes
51.9% WR
0.03% ROI
18 minutes ago
Julio Mendes
ROI 0.03
18 minutes ago
2.3
Liverpool Win
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.32
HNM (la moula)
61.5% WR
-1.41% ROI
22 minutes ago
HNM (la moula)
ROI -1.41
22 minutes ago
1.48
PSG or Draw
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 1.51
Istrati Mihai
43.7% WR
-6.39% ROI
42 minutes ago
Istrati Mihai
ROI -6.39
42 minutes ago
2.875
Borussia Dortmund Win
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.79
Dygray Ohene
0% WR
0% ROI
5 hours ago
Dygray Ohene
ROI 0
5 hours ago
2.19
Liverpool Win
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Superb tactics
0
0
Repeat 2.32
Resqa Serkerov
63.9% WR
-0.58% ROI
49 minutes ago
Resqa Serkerov
ROI -0.58
49 minutes ago
1.39
Both Teams To Score - Yes
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 1.38
Yan Paing Hein
0% WR
0% ROI
16 hours ago
Yan Paing Hein
ROI 0
16 hours ago
1.88
Motherwell Win
Motherwell vs St. Mirren
|
Scotland. Scottish Cup
Motherwell vs St. Mirren
|
Scotland. Scottish Cup
Home Win
0
0
Repeat 1.88
Yasar Emiraslanov1
0% WR
0% ROI
12 hours ago
Yasar Emiraslanov1
ROI 0
12 hours ago
1.66
Seoul Win
Seoul vs Melbourne Victory
|
AFC Champions League
Seoul vs Melbourne Victory
|
AFC Champions League
Yaaar
0
0
Repeat 1.77
Kamol Bozorboyev
60.3% WR
2.33% ROI
day ago
Kamol Bozorboyev
ROI 2.33
day ago
1.87
Juventus Win
Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
|
UEFA Champions League
Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 1.83
Maxime 🌟⚽️🍀
73.7% WR
4.36% ROI
12 hours ago
Maxime 🌟⚽️🍀
ROI 4.36
12 hours ago
2.19
Liverpool Win
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.32
A ngel
72.7% WR
2.65% ROI
21 hour ago
A ngel
ROI 2.65
21 hour ago
1.38
Atlético Madrid or Liverpool
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 1.41
jeff converse
80% WR
1.74% ROI
day ago
jeff converse
ROI 1.74
day ago
1.4
Over 1.5 Goals
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 1.48
Møhañad Mōħ'ɖ
63.3% WR
-5.23% ROI
11 hours ago
Møhañad Mōħ'ɖ
ROI -5.23
11 hours ago
2.18
Liverpool Win
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.32
premier 1971
45.1% WR
-7.06% ROI
12 hours ago
premier 1971
ROI -7.06
12 hours ago
2.18
Liverpool Win
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.32
Oleg Klimov
45.4% WR
-5.63% ROI
13 hours ago
Oleg Klimov
ROI -5.63
13 hours ago
2.92
Borussia Dortmund Win
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|
UEFA Champions League
0
Repeat 2.79
More predictions